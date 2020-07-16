Afghanistan confirms 76 new COVID-19 positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has confirmed 76 new cases infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, totaling the number of patients with the virus to 35,070 in the country, a spokesperson for the ministry Masooma Jafari said Thursday.

According to the official, 21 patients have died due to the disease over the period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,115 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 425 patients have recovered, bringing the number of those recovered to 22,881 since February in the country, the spokesperson added.