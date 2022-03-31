UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan In Urgent Need Of Development In Many Areas: President Xi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Afghanistan in urgent need of development in many areas: President Xi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday remarked that Afghanistan is in urgent need of development in many areas after having gone through so much in the past.

In his written remarks delivered at the Third Foreign Ministers' Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, held in Tunxi in east China's Anhu province, he said the country has come to a critical point of transition from chaos to order.

"Afghanistan is a common neighbor and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by the same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together," he added.

He also noted that a peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people. It is also in the common interests of regional countries and the international community.

President Xi underscored that amity and good neighborliness are invaluable to a country. China always respects Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and has committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development.

The coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan, since its launch last September, has endeavored to bring into play the strengths of neighboring countries, thus playing a constructive role in promoting the steady transition in Afghanistan.

President Xi concluded his remarks by stressing that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should do their best to build consensus and coordinate efforts to support the people of Afghanistan in building a brighter future.

