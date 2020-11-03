UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Mourns After 22 Killed In University Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Kabul, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Stunned students demonstrated outside Kabul University on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed in a brutal, on-campus attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Holding banners stating: "Stop Killing Us", the small gathering came as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning and the first funerals were expected.

Monday's assault at the popular university near central Kabul saw three attackers -- one of whom blew himself up -- rampage through the campus, shooting students in their classrooms.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

