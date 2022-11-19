Afghanistan name Noor and Naib for Sri Lanka ODI series

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Afghanistan selectors Saturday included fast-rising left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and former captain Gulbadin Naib in their squad for the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

All three matches will be played in Kandy on November 25, 27 and 30.

The Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan said the 18-man squad was selected with an eye on next year's ODI World Cup in India.

"The selectors have included some young faces for the series which is a good sign for us leading into the World Cup next year," Khan is quoted in an ACB release.

The 18-year-old Noor has fast attained the reputation of a wicket-taking spinner in the T20 leagues around the world.

He was part of Afghanistan's 2022 Asia Cup squad but was not included in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Naib, who led Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup, last played a 50-over game against Bangladesh in February this year.

He was also brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Hazratullah Zazai in the T20 World Cup.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team which also includes the experienced Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The ODI series is part of the 13-team ODI Super League which is the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

Afghanistan are currently placed seventh while Sri Lanka are tenth.

The top seven teams from the league as well as hosts India will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup. The five who miss out will then compete in a qualifying tournament with five associate nations, with the top two advancing to the 10-team World Cup.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman