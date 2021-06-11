Afghanistan registers 1,024 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A total of 1,024 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 88,740, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said Friday.

According to the statement, 37 patients died due to the disease over the period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,449 in the country.

A total of 316 more patients recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 60,595, the statement added.

The ministry has warned citizens to follow anti-pandemic measures and guidelines, and wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas.