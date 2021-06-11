UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Registers 1,024 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:11 PM

Afghanistan registers 1,024 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A total of 1,024 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 88,740, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said Friday.

According to the statement, 37 patients died due to the disease over the period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,449 in the country.

A total of 316 more patients recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 60,595, the statement added.

The ministry has warned citizens to follow anti-pandemic measures and guidelines, and wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

7 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

26 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

26 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

41 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.