Afghanistan registers 1,045 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- A total of 1,045 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of total cases to 74,026 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry registered 1,566 new cases, the highest since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the statement of the public health ministry released Tuesday, 33 patients died due to the disease over the period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,007.

A total of 112 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 57,742 in the country, the statement added.

The ministry has urged citizens to respect the health measures and wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas.