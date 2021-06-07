Afghanistan registers 1,582 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 1,582 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to 82,326 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Monday said.

According to the statement, 56 patients died from the disease over the same period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,251 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020 in Afghanistan.

A total of 376 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 58,998, the statement added.

In the statement, the ministry also warned Afghan citizens to follow the security measures and immunity advice given by the health entities, and wear masks in public places.