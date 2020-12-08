UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Registers 230 New COVID-19 Positive Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Afghanistan registers 230 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 230 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 48,363 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Tuesday said.

Six patients have died over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,908 since the outbreak in February in Afghanistan, the statement added.

According to the statement, 49 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered one to 38,033.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

