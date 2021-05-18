Afghanistan registers 303 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Afghanistan recorded 303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 64,122, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 11 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,762 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 in the Asian country.

An additional 108 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,118 in the country.

The statement also urged the Afghan people to respect and follow the immunity measures taken by the public health ministry including wearing a mask in public buses and crowded places, besides receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.