UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Registers 303 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Afghanistan registers 303 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Afghanistan recorded 303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 64,122, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 11 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,762 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 in the Asian country.

An additional 108 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,118 in the country.

The statement also urged the Afghan people to respect and follow the immunity measures taken by the public health ministry including wearing a mask in public buses and crowded places, besides receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Immunity February 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

31 seconds ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

39 minutes ago

Laos expedites COVID-19 vaccination program

8 minutes ago

UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus' GDP up 2.5 pct in January-April

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.