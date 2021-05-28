UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Registers 977 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A total of 977 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 70,107, a statement from the Public Health Ministry said Friday.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases registered within 24 hours in the country since the outbreak in February 2020.

On Thursday, the Public Health ministry reported 762 new COVID-19 cases, while on Wednesday the number stood at 623.

According to the statement, 18 patients died due to the disease over the same period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,899.

A total of 157 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 57,119 in the country, the statement added.

The ministry has warned citizens to respect the security measures and wear masks in public buses and crowded areas.

