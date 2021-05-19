UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 10 COVID-19 Deaths, 453 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Afghanistan reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 453 new cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) --:Ten people died due to COVID-19-related complication in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, increasing the national toll to 2,772, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

The ministry also confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 64,575 including 6,274 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 411 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The ministry said more than 437,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan since February last year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

