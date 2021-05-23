UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 10 COVID-19 Deaths, 547 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Afghanistan reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 547 new cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Afghanistan reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 2,812, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry also confirmed 547 new cases during the cited period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 66,275, including 7,428 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 146 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Saturday, according to the ministry.

More than 446,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan since February last year, according to the ministry's figure.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

