Afghanistan reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 340 new cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Twelve COVID-19 patients have died in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 2,710, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

The ministry also confirmed 340 new cases during the cited period, bringing the total number of infected people across the country to 62,403, including 5,311 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 150 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Sunday, according to the ministry.

More than 422,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan since February last year, according to the ministry's figures.