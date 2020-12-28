Afghanistan reports 140 new COVID-19 cases,52,147 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan reported 140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its national tally to 52,147, including 7,640 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Up to 2,179 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of nine within the past 24 hours.

Up to 279 patients showed improvement and were discharged from hospitals since early Sunday.Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed over 195,400 tests since February.