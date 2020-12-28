UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 140 New COVID-19 Cases,52,147 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Afghanistan reports 140 new COVID-19 cases,52,147 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan reported 140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its national tally to 52,147, including 7,640 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Up to 2,179 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of nine within the past 24 hours.

Up to 279 patients showed improvement and were discharged from hospitals since early Sunday.Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed over 195,400 tests since February.

Related Topics

Afghanistan February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

10 minutes ago

Russia announces 27,787 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Natural environment to be provided for animals at ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases, new low i ..

4 minutes ago

Samar Khan becomes first woman cyclist in the worl ..

22 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and peace, says FIFA ch ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.