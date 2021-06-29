Afghanistan reports 1,501 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry registered 1,501 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 118,659 in the country, said a statement of the ministry released Tuesday.

According to the ministry's statement, the disease claimed 77 lives over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,871 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year in Afghanistan.

A total of 811 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, according to the statement.

To contain the spread in the insurgency-plagued country, the government has closed down all state-run and private schools and universities since late May, calling on citizens to wear a face mask in crowded places, practice physical distancing and keep personnel hygiene.