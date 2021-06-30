UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 1,557 New COVID-19 Cases, 120,216 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Afghanistan reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 120,216 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 1,557 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total tally to 120,216.

The pandemic has so far claimed 4,962 lives in Afghanistan since the local outbreak in February last year, including 91 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

An additional 996 patients were recorded as having recovered from the coronavirus epidemic during the cited period, according to the statement.

More than 600,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Asian country, showed the official data.

Related Topics

Afghanistan February From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

21 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

37 minutes ago

40 million children in Pakistan did not receive po ..

1 hour ago

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.