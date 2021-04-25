UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 172 New COVID-19 Positive Cases

Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Afghanistan reports 172 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 172 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours on Sunday, raising the total number of patients infected with the disease to 59,015 in the country.

According to a statement of the ministry released Sunday, 10 patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,592 since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in February last year in Afghanistan.

A total of 97 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 52,489 in the country.

The Public Health Ministry has also warned of the spread of the third wave of the disease, calling on people to follow the guidelines of the ministry and avoid unnecessary visit to markets and crowded areas

More Stories From Miscellaneous

