Afghanistan reports 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 87,716 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan recorded 1,822 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total tally to 87,716, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The government-run and private laboratories conducted 5,343 tests in the past 24 hours, 1,822 of them being positive with the coronavirus infection, the ministry said in a graph providing daily COVID-19 figures.

Meanwhile, it reported an additional 409 recoveries from the pandemic and 56 new deaths in the country, raising the COVID-19 related death toll to 3,412.

To combat COVID-19, the ministry has repeatedly urged the Afghan people to wear a face mask in crowded places, practice physical distancing and keep personal hygiene.