Afghanistan Reports 1,940 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Afghanistan reports 1,940 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

KABUL, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,940 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 122,156 in the war-battered country.

The pandemic has so far claimed 5,048 lives in Afghanistan since its outbreak in February last year including 86 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 912 patients have recovered over the period, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 1,557 COVID-19 cases.

The Afghan public health ministry, besides closing down educational centers and wedding halls, has also called on Afghans to stay at home or wear masks in public buses and crowded areas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

