Afghanistan reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

KABUL, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan has increased to 2,516 after two patients lost their lives within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

The ministry also confirmed 70 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 56,943, including 2,487 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Eleven people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Tuesday, according to the ministry.

More than 361,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Wednesday.

On the other hand, more than 120,000 medical staff, journalists and security forces members have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the country in February.