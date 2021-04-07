UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 70 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Afghanistan reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

KABUL, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan has increased to 2,516 after two patients lost their lives within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

The ministry also confirmed 70 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 56,943, including 2,487 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Eleven people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Tuesday, according to the ministry.

More than 361,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Wednesday.

On the other hand, more than 120,000 medical staff, journalists and security forces members have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the country in February.

Related Topics

Afghanistan February From

Recent Stories

Zahid Mahmood replaces Shadab Khan for T20Is again ..

4 minutes ago

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

14 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

32 minutes ago

47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.