UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 234 New COVID-19 Positive Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Afghanistan reports 234 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has registered 234 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 51,594 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry released here Thursday.

According to the statement, nine patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,135 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 662 patients have recovered over the period, totaling the number of recovered one to 40,582 in the country, the statement added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died February

Recent Stories

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

23 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

43 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

1 hour ago

China Closely Following Russia's Progress in Clini ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.