Afghanistan reports 234 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has registered 234 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 51,594 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry released here Thursday.

According to the statement, nine patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,135 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 662 patients have recovered over the period, totaling the number of recovered one to 40,582 in the country, the statement added.