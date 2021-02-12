UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 55,473

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

KABUL, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Afghanistan reported 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its national tally to 55,473, including 4,656 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

"Laboratories conducted 1,391 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 28 were positive COVID-19 cases from eight provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 111 people recovered during the past 24 hours while three deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 2,427.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 272,250 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.

