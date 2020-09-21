UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases,39,074 In Total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Afghanistan on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 165 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases in the country to 39,074, including 32,576 who recovered from the virus, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in six out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces during the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.Of the 1,444 deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, three were reported in the past 24 hours.Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 108,756 tests since February.

