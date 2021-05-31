UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 30 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,566 New Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Afghanistan recorded 30 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the corona-virus death toll to 2,974 in the Asian country, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

The ministry also reported 1,566 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the cited period, bringing the total tally to 73,256, including 12,652 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

An additional 181 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 57,630 in Afghanistan, according to the ministry.

More than 474,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

