UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, 37,759 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Afghanistan reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 37,759 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A total of 40 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus in the country to 37,759 since February, Public Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, two patients have succumbed to the virus over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,383 since the outburst of the pandemic in February in Afghanistan.

No patient has recovered over the past 24 hours, the statement said, adding the number of recovered cases has reached 27,316.

Related Topics

Afghanistan February

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

26 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

29 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

29 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

31 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.