Afghanistan reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 37,759 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A total of 40 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus in the country to 37,759 since February, Public Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, two patients have succumbed to the virus over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,383 since the outburst of the pandemic in February in Afghanistan.

No patient has recovered over the past 24 hours, the statement said, adding the number of recovered cases has reached 27,316.