Afghanistan Reports 50 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,379 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Afghanistan reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,379 new cases

KABUL, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:Afghanistan recorded 50 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus death toll to 3,195 in the Asian country, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry also reported 1,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the cited period, bringing the total tally to 80,615, including 18,718 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

An additional 357 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 58,622 in Afghanistan, according to the ministry.

More than 496,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

