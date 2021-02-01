UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 62 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Afghanistan reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 55,121 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry released on Monday.

According to the statement, one patient has died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,405 since the February outbreak of the disease in the country.

The statement also said 44 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the member of recovered to 47,723 in Afghanistan.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 250,600 tests since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died February

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

11 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

18 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

21 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

26 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

30 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.