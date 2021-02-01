Afghanistan reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 55,121 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry released on Monday.

According to the statement, one patient has died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,405 since the February outbreak of the disease in the country.

The statement also said 44 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the member of recovered to 47,723 in Afghanistan.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 250,600 tests since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.