UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 63 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,967 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Afghanistan reports 63 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,967 new cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:Sixty-three people have died due to COVID-19-related complication in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, increasing the national toll to 4,519, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday.

The ministry also recorded 1,967 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 111,592, including 39,682 active cases, the ministry said in a graph providing daily COVID-19 figures.

Some 697 people had recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Wednesday, according to the figures.

More than 584,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died February From

Recent Stories

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

15 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

15 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

17 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

17 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

19 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.