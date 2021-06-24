Afghanistan reports 63 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,967 new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:Sixty-three people have died due to COVID-19-related complication in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, increasing the national toll to 4,519, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday.

The ministry also recorded 1,967 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 111,592, including 39,682 active cases, the ministry said in a graph providing daily COVID-19 figures.

Some 697 people had recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Wednesday, according to the figures.

More than 584,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.