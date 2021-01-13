Afghanistan reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 53,774 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 84 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,109 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 53,774, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 199 people recovered during the past 42 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 44,810, while six deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 2,314, according to a ministry's statement. Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 219,861 tests since February last year.