UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports 84 New COVID-19 Cases, 53,774 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Afghanistan reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 53,774 in total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 84 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,109 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 53,774, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 199 people recovered during the past 42 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 44,810, while six deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 2,314, according to a ministry's statement. Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 219,861 tests since February last year.

Related Topics

Afghanistan February

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

55 seconds ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

58 seconds ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

8 minutes ago

CTP issues 101,279 challans on wrong parking in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan launches Covid vaccination campaign

2 minutes ago

Polish businesses to defy Covid lockdown and re-op ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.