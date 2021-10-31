UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Rocked As Asghar Quits In Middle Of World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Afghanistan rocked as Asghar quits in middle of World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he will retire after Sunday's game with Namibia despite the T20 World Cup only having reached the midway point.

"I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia," the 33-year-old said in Pashto in a video message on Facebook.

"I want more and more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, it's expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and afterwards I will resign." Asghar skippered Afghanistan over all three formats of cricket for six years, before being acrimoniously sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England.

He eventually won back the captaincy but was axed again in June this year after being blamed for the team's poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.

Asghar played six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 Twenty20 internationals in a career spread over 12 years.

He scored 440 runs in Tests with one hundred while his tally in ODIs was 2,424 with a century and 12 half-centuries.

At the ongoing World Cup, Asghar scored 10 runs in the defeat against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

"@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country," tweeted the Afghanistan Cricket board.

"It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Century T20 World Poor Facebook Dubai Young Zimbabwe Namibia June Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

11 minutes ago
 Senior Army officials visit families of Police mar ..

Senior Army officials visit families of Police martyrs, pay homage: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

11 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.