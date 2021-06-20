UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Sees 1,927 COVID-19 Cases, 93 Deaths In One Day

Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) --:Afghanistan on Sunday reported 1,927 new COVID-19 cases and 93 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the national counts to 103,921 and 4,215 respectively, the country's Public Health Ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, 526 people were recovered during the cited period, according to the ministry.

More than 560,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections and COVID-19 fatalities could be higher than the official figures as many infected people did not visit hospitals and there is no system to register them.

