Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by 224 runs in one-off Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Rashid Khan claimed 6-49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.

3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

Brief scores: Afghanistan first innings 342 all out (Rahmat Shah 102, Asghar Afghan 92, Rashid Khan 51; Taijul islam 4-116) and 260 all out (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Asghar Afgan 50; Shakib Al Hasan 3-58) vs Bangladesh first innings 205 (Mominul Haque 52; Rashid Khan 5-55, Mohammad Nabi 3-56) and 173 in 61.2 overs (Rashid Khan 6-49, Zahir Khan 3-59)