Afghanistan To Be Discussed At Beijing Xiangshan Forum Next Month

Thu 30th September 2021

Afghanistan to be discussed at Beijing Xiangshan Forum next month

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The officials and experts will discuss Afghanistan and other regional security situation at a seminar convened by the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 25-26, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a regional security summit attended by defence officials and experts, has been postponed this year again because of COVID, Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Wu Qian said.

The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including big power relations, the impact of the Afghanistan situation on regional security, and defence cooperation during COVID times, he said The theme of this seminar is "Insisting on Win-Win Cooperation and Promoting Global Security Governance".

