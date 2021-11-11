UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan To Import 100 MW Of Electricity From Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Afghanistan to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran

KABUL, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan will import up to 100 megawatts of electricity from neighboring Iran, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country's national power company announced on Thursday.

"Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat signed an agreement with Iran to import 100 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan," the company said in a statement.

The imported electricity would tackle part of the electricity shortage problem in western Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, according to the statement.

The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from neighboring countries and 230 megawatts supplied from domestic sources, according to the DABS officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Shortage Electricity Import Iran Company Farah Herat From Agreement

Recent Stories

President of Comoros attends business forum on inv ..

President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo ..

19 minutes ago
 Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

13 minutes ago
 Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccina ..

Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers

14 minutes ago
 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

14 minutes ago
 Siemens annual profits up despite supply chain sna ..

Siemens annual profits up despite supply chain snags

14 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.