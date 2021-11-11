Afghanistan to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan will import up to 100 megawatts of electricity from neighboring Iran, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country's national power company announced on Thursday.

"Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat signed an agreement with Iran to import 100 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan," the company said in a statement.

The imported electricity would tackle part of the electricity shortage problem in western Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, according to the statement.

The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from neighboring countries and 230 megawatts supplied from domestic sources, according to the DABS officials.