Afghanistan Upset West Indies In T20 Clash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:21 PM

Afghanistan upset West Indies in T20 clash

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs on Saturday to level their three match Twenty20 series 1-1.

Karim Janat took five wickets as West Indies were restricted to 106-8 in the chase for Afghanistan's 147-7.

Janat's 26 was also the joint highest scorer for his side, with opener Hazratullah Zazai.

The final game is in Lucknow, where Afghanistan play their home games, on Sunday. West Indies beat Afghanistan 3-0 in their one-day games before the T20 series.

