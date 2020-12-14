UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's COVID-19 cases reach 49,484 as 211 new cases confirmed

KABUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has confirmed 211 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients infected with the disease to 49,484 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Monday.

According to the statement, four patients died over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,975.

A total of 26 patients recovered over the period, bringing the number of recoveries to 38,410.

The Public Health Ministry has warned of the second wave of the virus, calling upon its citizens to wear masks in the public buses, markets and crowded areas.

