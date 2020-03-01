Kabul, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that a seven-day partial truce, which set the conditions for the signing of a US-Taliban deal, would continue possibly until a full ceasefire could be negotiated.

"The reduction in violence will continue with a goal to reach a full ceasefire," Ghani told a press conference.

"General (Scott) Miller has told Taliban to do so. It is expected (to continue)," he added, referring to the US commander in charge of foreign forces in Afghanistan.