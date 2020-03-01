UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Partial Truce Will Continue, 'with Goal' For Full Ceasefire: Ghani

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Afghanistan's partial truce will continue, 'with goal' for full ceasefire: Ghani

Kabul, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that a seven-day partial truce, which set the conditions for the signing of a US-Taliban deal, would continue possibly until a full ceasefire could be negotiated.

"The reduction in violence will continue with a goal to reach a full ceasefire," Ghani told a press conference.

"General (Scott) Miller has told Taliban to do so. It is expected (to continue)," he added, referring to the US commander in charge of foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Sunday Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

14 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.