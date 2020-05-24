UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistans Relations With Pakistan, Other Countries Need To Be Further Improved: Wang Yi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Afghanistans relations with Pakistan, other countries need to be further improved: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday stressed a need to improve international ties between Afghanistan and neighboring countries and said that Afghanistans relations with Pakistan and other countries needed to be further improved.

Addressing a news briefing on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National Peoples Congress (NPC) held here he said that China would keep playing a positive and constructive role in facilitating peace and economic development in Afghanistan.

He said that Afghanistan had been warmly regarded as the heart of Asia. It had a significant impact on regional peace and stability.

Referring to the recent peace agreement in Afghanistan, he said that the fast moving events in recent months had taken the country closer to peace than ever, adding, “But the road ahead is far from smooth. We welcome President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullahs agreement to form a unity government and look forward to its normal functioning as early as possible.He added.

The Chinese foreign minister called on all factions to immediately cease hostility and reach an early agreement on the arrangements for intra Afghan talks.

About the peace and reconciliation process, he said that China viewed that the process should be Afghan-led and it must be left to the people of Afghanistan to decide the future of the country and grasp the nations destiny in their hands.

Wang hoped the country could return to normality after the signing of the peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February and said the US side should withdraw its military responsibly to avoid damaging the interests of Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

There is also a need for stronger counter-terrorism efforts in the region, and to improve international ties between Afghanistan with neighboring countries, so more support and collaborations can be mustered to facilitate Afghanistan's peace-building process,he added.

He said that the Afghan people are entitled to a better life free from the shadow of war, adding, As close neighbor and brother, the Chinese people have stood shoulder to shoulder with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan China Road February Congress Sunday Ashraf Ghani National University All From Government Agreement Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

5 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.