KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibat Ullah Akhunzada on Tuesday assured neighbors of Afghanistan, the region and the world that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against the security of any other country and expect the same from them.

"Our message to our neighbors, the region and the world is that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against the security of any other country. We assure all that there is no concern from Afghanistan and we expect from them the same,",said the supreme leader in a statement issued by his office to media regarding Policies of Islamic Emirate following announcement of New Islamic Government and Cabinet.

The Taliban leader also assured all foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organizations and investors in the country that they will not face any problem. The Islamic Emirate is doing its best for their complete security and safety, he said and added their presence is need of our country, so they should carry out their work with a peace of mind.

"We do not want enmity with anyone. Afghanistan is the common home of all. We will respect all their rights and legitimate aspirations and use their potential to rebuild the country. The new Taliban government wanted strong and healthy relations with its neighbors and all other countries based on mutual respect and interaction, he added.

He said Afghanistan's relations with those countries will be based on the highest interests and benefits of Afghanistan and added that the new TalIban government is committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country's national values.

He called upon the countries of the world to value building strong and cordial political, diplomatic and good relations with Afghanistan and to also cooperate with the new Cabinet.

He said the Islamic Emirate will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam.

The Taliban leader said that while a caretaker and committed cabinet has been announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to control and run the affairs of the country which will start functioning at the earliest, and, " I assure all the countrymen that The figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country, protecting the country's highest interests, securing Afghanistan's borders, and to ensuring lasting peace, prosperity and development." He said their previous twenty years of struggle and Jihad had two major goals. Firstly to end foreign occupation and aggression and to liberate the country, and secondly to establish a complete, independent, stable and central Islamic system in the country.

Based on this principle, in the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by the laws of the Holy Sharia, he added.

The supreme leader said assured them that all Afghans, without distinction or exception, will have the right to live with dignity and peace in their own country, their lives, property and honor will be protected.

The Islamic Emirate will strive to protect the Islamic rights of every individual and will provide a safe and comfortable environment for them inside their country, he added. We want to have a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Afghanistan, for which we will strive to eliminate all causes of war and strife in the country, and our countrymen to live in complete security and comfort.

He said education is one of the most important requirements of the country, and added that the Taliban government will have a duty to provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia.

He said the new government will pave the way for the country's development in the field of education and build our country with knowledge and understanding Mula Hibat Ullah Akhuzada said that no one should be worried about the future. The Islamic Emirate, on behalf of its people, is aware of all the problems that our people are facing. Our first attempt and priority is to solve all the problems through legitimate and reasonable means, he said and adding, they are confident that the common people will continue supporting the Islamic Emirate as always.

The Taliban supreme leader appreciated the actions of those scholars, tribal elders and elders are who have raised and are raising awareness among the masses. He said the people have a great role to play in maintaining and strengthening the system. The Islamic Emirate needs continued support of its people to rebuild the ruined country together and live in peace and prosperity under the shade of an Islamic system, he added.

He said all talented and professional people, scholars, professors, doctors, scientists, engineers and educated cadres, national businessmen and investors should be fully assured that the Islamic Emirate will value them. Our country desperately needs their talents, guidance and work, he added.

Similarly, he said that people should not try to leave the country and the Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone, adding that alkl will take part in strengthening the system and Afghanistan and in this way, we will rebuild our war-torn country. The Islamic Emirate assures everyone in this regard, he added.

Mullah Hibat Ullah Akhunzada said the protection and maintenance of the public treasury demands the most attention from all of us, especially, military vehicles, weapons, ammunition, government buildings, national property and all things related to the public treasury are the trust of this nation. He said no one is allowed to destroy, waste or take possession of it without permission of the relevant authorities He said on the 23/01/1443 Hijri Lunar corresponding with 09/06/1400 Hijri Solar and 30/08/2021 Gregorian the last foreign forces left Afghanistan. He congratulated his suffering and proud nation on withdrawal of all foreign forces, end of the occupation, and complete liberation of the country. May Allah Almighty grant this country lasting peace, prosperity and success! He added.

"We pray for paradise for all the martyrs, healing for the wounded and disabled in the last 20 years of jihadi struggle for the freedom and establishment of the Islamic system, wish a great reward from the court of Allah Almighty to the imprisoned and all the suffering countrymen as well as patience to the bereaved families.

He said the great determination, adherence, acumen and tireless efforts of late Amir-ul-Mumineen Mullah Mohammad Omar Muhahid (may Allah have mercy upon him), the founder of the Islamic Emirate, and impeccable strategy, organizational skills and sacrifice of the martyred Amir-ul-Mumineen Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor (may Allah have mercy on him) were beacons for Mujahideen and the best foundation for heroes to travel and reach their goal.

He said the achievements of these two leaders and all the epics and sacrifices by all the heroic figured of this proud history will be written in golden lines in the pages of history and all Muslims will be proud of them.

The Taliban leader said Islamic Emirate will do its utmost to fulfil their aspirations.

During this holy Jihad, I would like to thank all the Muslims who have helped the Mujahideen in various parts.

He said all know that Afghanistan has been suffering from war and economic crisis for more than 40 years. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will use all its resources for economic strength, prosperity and development on top of strengthening security.

It will manage domestic revenue properly and transparently, provide special opportunities for international investment and various sectors of trade, will work to fight unemployment effectively. Our ultimate goal will be to get our country back on its feet as quickly as possible, and efficiently perform reconstruction and rehabilitation work in our war-torn country, God willing.

The Islamic Emirate wants Afghanistan to develop as soon as possible and to provide the necessary facilities to its people in all walks of life, and to eradicate poverty and unemployment, he said and added that for this task, we ask for help and support of all national businessmen, investors and sensible Afghans who can help uplift Afghanistan out of poverty, strengthen our economy, safeguard our national wealth and use our public treasury as fit to serve the nation.

He said Media is an important element of the country. We will work for the freedom, functioning and improvement of the media quality. We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts.