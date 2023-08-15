(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Afghanistan's Taliban government marked on Tuesday the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with celebrations and a public holiday, issuing a defiant statement commemorating their surge back to power.

Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -- the name given to the country by its new rulers -- fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital, which fell on August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.

In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of islam, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed "gender apartheid".

A statement from the authorities early Tuesday hailed a victory that was able to "pave the way for the establishment of the Islamic system in Afghanistan".