UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghans Dying At 'unacceptable' Level Amid Peace Push: UN

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Afghans dying at 'unacceptable' level amid peace push: UN

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Civilians are being killed and wounded at a "shocking and unacceptable" level in Afghanistan's war despite a push to end the 18-year-old conflict, the UN said Tuesday.

The latest information from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan shows an almost 30 percent drop in casualties for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year -- which was a record -- but nonetheless, 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured.

While the UN welcomed the drop, it "continues to regard the level of harm done to civilians as shocking and unacceptable," UNAMA said in a statement.

The agency "acknowledges that parties have announced efforts to reduce civilian casualties, but they are insufficient.

" UNAMA also said that for the second quarter running, US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

During the first half of 2019 pro-government forces, including the US, killed 717 civilians, an increase of 31 percent from a year earlier.

Most of the deaths came from US and Afghan air strikes, often in support of national forces on the ground.

Afghanistan's bloody toll is climbing amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan United Nations Same 2019 From

Recent Stories

Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 17

21 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2019 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Agriculture Emergency Plan to be approved soon: Ja ..

10 hours ago

Promotion of cotton top priority of govt: Agricult ..

10 hours ago

Punjab Chief Minister shakes hand with all partici ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.