Afghans dying at 'unacceptable' level amid peace push: UN

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Civilians are being killed and wounded at a "shocking and unacceptable" level in Afghanistan's war despite a push to end the 18-year-old conflict, the UN said Tuesday.

The latest information from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan shows an almost 30 percent drop in casualties for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year -- which was a record -- but nonetheless, 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured.

While the UN welcomed the drop, it "continues to regard the level of harm done to civilians as shocking and unacceptable," UNAMA said in a statement.

The agency "acknowledges that parties have announced efforts to reduce civilian casualties, but they are insufficient.

" UNAMA also said that for the second quarter running, US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

During the first half of 2019 pro-government forces, including the US, killed 717 civilians, an increase of 31 percent from a year earlier.

Most of the deaths came from US and Afghan air strikes, often in support of national forces on the ground.

Afghanistan's bloody toll is climbing amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees.