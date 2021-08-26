Afghans repeat history for not bowing before any super power: Shahabuddin

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Taliban Leader and member of Qatar Negotiating Team, Shahabuddin Dilawar Thursday said Afghans had once again repeated their history of not bowing before anyone and defeated the lone super power of the world and its allied forces of NATO.

"He said it all was possible owing to the sacrifices of thousands of those Afghans who laid down their lives to liberate their country from the foreign occupation forces," he said while speaking at a Lowya Jirga, where Masharan and political leaders from Qunduze province participated and presented their full support to the upcoming new government.

Shahabuddin Dilawar, who also served Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during first government of Taliban said it was a fight between oppressors and oppressed in which the former defeated the later.

Congratulating members of the Jirga, he said, this great victory was impossible without support of the people of Afghanistan, adding, our fighters were on the ground but people from cross sections of the society either living in Afghanistan or abroad supported us in this Jehad (religious war).

The Taliban leader said it was a defeat for the entire infidel and Afghans had once again repeated their history for not bowing their heads before anyone. The infidel wanted to convert Afghanistan into Syria and divided it into four parts but the brave people of Afghanistan defeated their nefarious designs and by the grace of Allah Almighty Afghanistan was intact and now the foreign forces were leaving it, he added.

The Taliban leader said peace had been restored in Afghanistan and since August 15, when the Taliban took over Kabul, not a single case of violence had been reported from any part of the country, adding in the previous two governments the law and order situation in Afghanistan was pathetic.

He said peace had been restored but great challenges were ahead and all the Afghan communities collectively would work for peace and stability of the country and putting this country on the road to progress and prosperity.

"No single groups can rule Afghanistan. The new government will be representative government of all the Afghan communities and all will work for putting the war-ravaged country on the road to progress and prosperity," he added.

Former member of Afghan parliament, Qari Din Muhammad Hanif speaking to the Jirga said no one would be allowed to impose war on the Afghan's soil and we all would collectively work to find a political solution of the Afghan issue.

"When oppression of Firoa was increased God sent Musa AS," he said and added the people of Afghanistan had suffered a lot in this long war but at last defeated their enemy.

Member of Rehbari Shoora Mula Abdul Haq Waseek urged participants of the Jirga to forget the past and collectively work for better future of Afghanistan.

He said all communities in Afghanistan were respectable and instead of personal thinking, collective thinking would have to be adopted to run the affairs of the country.

He said maintaining the law and order and protection of life and property was the state responsibility and after restoration of peace and stability we all would work for economic uplift of the country.

He said disunity and following dictations of foreign countries was not in the interest of anyone.

The Jirga was also addressed by some former members of the Afghan Olasi Jirga and Masharan.

Later, talking to reporters, Shahabuddin said discussions and meetings for formation of new government were under process and it would take time to form a consensus and successful government.

To a question, he said, the Taliban leadership was also in contact with leadership of several countries but he did not disclose their Names.

About Panjsher situation, he said, we wanted to resolve the issue with talks and had offered them a peace agreement, adding if talks were failed then we would form our next line of action.