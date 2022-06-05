AFP 1400 GMT News Advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Duty editor: Gregory Walton Tel: +33 1 40.41.46.36 -- TOP STORIES -- + Putin warns over missile deliveries + Giant leap for Chinese space programme + S. Korea says North launched missiles + Curtain falls on jubilee festivities + Nadal eyes 14th Roland Garros title Ukraine-Russia-conflict,WRAP KYIV Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that Moscow will hit new targets if the West supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles, hours after the first Russian strikes in weeks on the capital Kyiv.

800 words 1600 GMT by Blaise Gauquelin with Quentin Tyberghien in the Donbas. Picture. Video. Graphic China-space,WRAP BEIJING Three Chinese astronauts dock at the country's space station, the state broadcaster says, marking a new milestone in Beijing's drive to become a major space power.

400 words moved by Ludovic Ehret. Picture. Video NKorea-missile-SKorea,WRAP SEOUL North Korea launches eight ballistic missiles from multiple locations, South Korea's military says, a day after Seoul and Washington complete their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years.

700 words moved. Picture Britain-royals-queen-jubilee,WRAP LONDON The curtain comes down on four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in a finale of picnics, a public parade and a pop serenade.

850 words 1600 GMT by Joe Jackson and Phil Hazlewood. Picture. Video. Graphic Tennis-FRA-Open,WRAP PARIS Rafael Nadal will become the oldest man to win the French Open if he clinches a 14th title at Roland Garros and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam crown.

650 words 1700 GMT by Dave James. Picture. Graphic -- WAR IN UKRAINE -- Ukraine-Russia-conflict-Germany-labour,FOCUS BERLIN Ganna Nikolska comes back dejected from the stand manned by an insurer ready to hire Ukrainian refugees in Berlin. "I don't speak German," she explains in halting English.

600 words moved by Yasmine Guenard-Monin. Picture Ukraine-Russia-conflict-US-Sweden-NATO,FOCUS STOCKHOLM Top US General Mark Milley says the United States is determined to support Sweden and Finland as the countries pursue NATO membership, a statement underscored by his visit to the USS Kearsarge after it became the largest US warship ever to dock in Stockholm.

550 words moved by Sylvie Lanteaume. Picture -- ASIA -- Bangladesh-fire-explosion SITAKUNDA, Bangladesh At least 49 people die and hundreds are injured after a fire sparks a huge chemical explosion at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh, officials say.

600 words moved by Shamsuddin Illius. Picture. Video Kazakhstan-vote,WRAP ALMATY Voting is underway in Kazakhstan for a referendum to overhaul the constitution after deadly unrest in January ended the founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on Central Asia's richest country.

700 words 1700 GMT by Christopher Rickleton, with Dana Rysmukhamedova in Nur-Sultan. Picture. Video Cambodia-politics-vote,WRAP PHNOM PENH Cambodians vote in local polls as a revived opposition party struggles to dent Prime Minister Hun Sen's decades-long grip on power ahead of national elections next year.

600 words 1430 GMT. Picture. Video -- HEALTH -- Health-virus-monkeypox-WHO GENEVA The World Health Organization says 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported to it from 27 non-endemic countries, while maintaining that the global risk level is moderate.

450 words moved by Robin Millard -- ENTERTAINMENT -- Entertainment-US-music-Carey-court NEW YORK Mariah Carey is being sued in the United States for alleged copyright infringement over her global hit 1994 song "All I Want for Christmas Is You", court documents show.

350 words moved -- AFRICA -- WAfrica-ECOWAS-Mali-Burkina-Guinea-sanctions,WRAP ACCRA West African leaders say they are maintaining sanctions on Mali but could lift them if its military rulers speed up plans to hand back power to civilians.

550 words moved by Serge Daniel -- middle EAST -- Saudi-tourism-pandemic-economy RIYADH Saudi Arabia aims to triple foreign tourism this year as pandemic restrictions ease, hajj pilgrims return and the first elements of the crown prince's signature projects open.

400 words moved. File Picture -- AMERICAS -- US-crime-shooting-Philadelphia-police,WRAP WASHINGTON Three people are killed and 11 others wounded in the US city of Philadelphia after multiple shooters open fire into a crowd, the latest in a string of mass gun attacks that have left lawmakers scrambling to tackle the crisis.

650 words 1530 GMT US-politics-rights-abortion-group,FOCUS WASHINGTON Heather Booth was a student in Chicago in 1965 when she received a call from a friend in need. His sister, he said, was pregnant but not ready to have a child. She was "nearly suicidal".

800 words moved by Daniel Stublen. Picture. Video Canada-politics-handguns,FOCUS OTTAWA Aman Sandhu checked store after store for a handgun in Canada's British Columbia, hoping to make a purchase before a freeze on sales takes effect. But he struggled to find one in stock.

600 words moved by Michel Comte. Picture -- SPORT -- Cycling-Slovenia-leisure-offbeat,PHOTOESSAY KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia Thousands of Slovenian cycling enthusiasts flock to the mountain resort of Kranjska Gora to honour the "Pony", a formidable 20-inch-wheel foldable bicycle, in an uphill race that has little to do with the country's world cycling champions.

