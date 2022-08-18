AFP 1900 GMT News Advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Duty Editor: Ben Sheppard Tel: +1 202 414 0530 -- TOP STORIES -- + Israel, Germany slam Abbas Holocaust claim + More US rate hikes coming: Fed + 'Urgent' need to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant + NASA rocket on launchpad for Moon trip + Venice mayor slams 'idiot' water skiers Germany-Israel-Palestinians-politics,WRAP JERUSALEM Israel and Germany condemn remarks by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Berlin, where he compared the Holocaust to the Jewish state's killings of Palestinians.

700 words moved by Rosie Scammell with Hui Min Neo in Berlin. Picture. Video US-economy-bank-rate-inflation,WRAP WASHINGTON US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agree that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve says.

450 words 1930 GMT by Heather Scott Ukraine-Russia-conflict-nuclear-NATO BRUSSELS The UN's atomic watchdog must be immediately allowed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is under Russian military control, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says.

300 words moved Space-US-moon WASHINGTON NASA's giant new SLS rocket arrives at its launchpad in Cape Canaveral ahead of a planned uncrewed flight to the Moon in less than two weeks.

400 words moved Italy-Venice-tourism ROME The mayor of Venice denounces "two idiots" filmed water skiing down the Grand Canal, offering dinner to whoever identified them.

150 words moved -- AMERICAS -- US-politics-Congress-Republicans,FOCUS WASHINGTON Republican scion Liz Cheney's crushing Primary defeat to a hardline Trumpist rival underlines the dramatic ideological shift the former president has wrought on the party, including a zero tolerance policy on dissent.

750 words 2100 GMT by Frankie Taggart. Picture US-entertainment-music-crime-A$APRocky LOS ANGELES US rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to two firearm charges over a confrontation with a former friend in Hollywood last year.

200 words moved -- EUROPE -- Britain-US-police-justice-IS LONDON UK police lift the lid on a years-long probe into the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles", revealing hostages' recollections helped 'zero in' on the suspects' identities.

600 words moved by Joe Jackson. File picture. Video Britain-royals-crime LONDON A man appears in court after allegedly entering Windsor Castle grounds armed with a crossbow, declaring he planned to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

400 words moved -- middle EAST -- Israel-Turkey-diplomacy,WRAP JERUSALEM Israel and Turkey announce the resumption of full diplomatic ties, following years of strained relations between the Mediterranean nations.

650 words moved by Rosie Scammell with Fulya Ozerkan in Istanbul.

Video -- AFRICA -- Kenya-politics,WRAP NAIROBI Kenya's president-elect William Ruto vows his new administration will be transparent and accountable, saying there was no time to waste in meeting the "huge expectations" of Kenyans even with controversy continuing to swirl over the outcome of the August 9 poll and a court challenge likely.

600 words moved by Hillary Orinde and Tanya Willmer. Picture. Video Ethiopia-conflict-Tigray,WRAP ADDIS ABABA The Ethiopian government calls for a formal Tigray ceasefire agreement to be reached as soon as possible to enable the resumption of basic services to the war-stricken northern region, but the move is dismissed by Tigrayan rebels.

550 words moved by Aymeric Vincenot Tanzania-mountaineering-tourism-internet DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania has installed high-speed internet services on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, allowing anyone with a smartphone to tweet, Instagram or WhatsApp their ascent up Africa's highest mountain 300 words moved. Picture -- ASIA -- China-weather-energy-climate-environment,lead BEIJING More than five million people in southwest China face rolling power cuts as a heatwave creates an electricity supply crunch that has forced factories to stop work.

500 words moved Bangladesh-Myanmar-refugee-Rohingya,WRAP DHAKA UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet says that it remains unsafe for Rohingya refugees to return to their homes in Myanmar, nearly five years after a crackdown there sparked an exodus to neighbouring Bangladesh.

500 words moved. Picture. Video Politics-Australia-Morrison-health-virus,WRAP SYDNEY Australia's ex-prime minister defends secretly appointing himself to key government ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic and rejects demands he resign from parliament.

500 words moved. Picture. Video China-Xinjiang-rights-UN,lead GENEVA Minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China's Xinjiang region in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, a UN special rapporteur report concludes.

500 words moved NKorea-SKorea-missile,WRAP SEOUL North Korea fires two cruise missiles, Seoul's defence ministry says, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang's record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year.

500 words moved. Picture -- HEALTH -- Health-virus-monkeypox-vaccines-animal-WHO,lead GENEVA The WHO calls for people infected with monkeypox to avoid exposing animals to the virus following a first reported case of human-to-dog transmission.

600 words moved by Nina Larson. Video -- SPORT -- Britain-court-assault-Giggs-fbl-Wal LONDON Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, on trial for assaulting and coercively controlling an ex-girlfriend, tells a UK court that his record of one sending off in a 24-year career shows he is not prone to violence.

