AFP 1900 GMT News Advisory

Trump slams 'nasty' Danish PM over Greenland + Merkel voices hope of avoiding Brexit chaos + Italy's president launches political crisis talks + IMF warns Trump that tariff policy won't work + Gang storms video set of French rapper Booba US-Denmark-diplomacy-Greenland-Trump,WRAP WASHINGTON Donald Trump snaps back at the Danish prime minister's "nasty" dismissal of his attempts to purchase Greenland, heightening a row which had already prompted the US president to scrap a state visit.

600 words 2130 GMT by Sebastian Smith with Camille Bas-Wohlert. Picture. Video. Graphic

600 words 2130 GMT by Sebastian Smith with Camille Bas-Wohlert. Picture. Video. Graphic Britain-EU-Brexit-Germany-politics,WRAP BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel offers a glimmer of hope to visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the EU and London could reach an agreement to avoid a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

650 words 1930 GMT by Frank Zeller. Picture. Video Italy-politics,WRAP ROME Italy's president concludes a first day of crisis talks in a bid to form a new coalition government, as a proposed alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and opposition centre-left Democratic Party appears to gain traction.

650 words moved by Duncan Crawford. Picture. Video Also moved: Italy-politics,FACTS IMF-US-China-trade-tariff-forex,WRAP WASHINGTON US tariffs on China won't fix the trade deficit, and neither will weakening the US Dollar through interest rate cuts, International Monetary Fund economists say.

500 words moved by Heather Scott France-entertainment-music-rap-shooting,WRAP PARIS Gangs armed with guns and baseball bats storm the set of a music video by controversial French rapper Booba, firing shots in a clash which leaves several people injured in the latest controversy to hit the star artist, a police source says.

650 words moved. File Picture. Video -- AMERICAS -- US-politics-weapons-NRA,WRAP WASHINGTON President Donald Trump says all "mentally stable" Americans should be able to own firearms amid reports he had retreated on plans to toughen gun purchase background checks in the wake of several mass shootings.

500 words 1930 GMT by Paul Handley. Picture. File picture US-Venezuela-diplomatic-politics,WRAP WASHINGTON Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido says his rival Nicolas Maduro was made to look ridiculous by insisting he had authorized back channel talks with Washington, only for a top US official to reveal it was Caracas who had made the initial approach behind the president's back.

600 words moved by Alexander Martinez with Jim Mannion in Washington US-Denmark-diplomacy-Greenland-Trump,FACTS WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's interest in in buying Greenland has been met with disdain -- but it follows a longstanding US tradition of expanding its frontiers through land purchases from foreign countries.

500 words 1600 GMT by Brian Knowlton. Picture -- EUROPE -- Europe-migration-Italy-Spain,WRAP LAMPEDUSA, Italy Eighty-three migrants who disembarked on Italy's Lampedusa island are again in limbo as a European deal to redistribute them fails to materialise and Madrid says it could hit the Spanish charity with a hefty fine for rescuing them.

Video -- ASIA -- Afghanistan-conflict-US,WRAP KABUL Two US military personnel are killed in Afghanistan, NATO announces, as talks between the US and the Taliban are set to resume in Qatar, with Washington seeking a way out of America's longest war.

450 words moved by Laurent Abadie Indonesia-Papua-unrest,WRAP MANOKWARI, Indonesia Violent protests erupt anew in Indonesia's restive Papua region, with a market torched and street battles breaking out between police and demonstrators as more than 1,000 security personnel are deployed to contain the unrest.

650 words moved by Robert Marin. Picture. Video. Graphic China-HongKong-Britain-diplomacy-politics,WRAP BEIJING A employee of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong who went missing earlier this month is being held in China, Beijing confirms.

650 words moved by Ryan McMorrow. Video Also moved: HongKong-protest-China-unrest-military-media,POINTS India-Pakistan-Kashmir-unrest-politics,WRAP SRINAGAR, India A suspected militant and a policeman are killed in the first gun battle since New Delhi stripped Indian Kashmir of its autonomy, after US President Donald Trump offers to mediate the "explosive" situation.

700 words moved by Bhuvan Bagga. Picture. Video Also moved: India-Pakistan-Kashmir-unrest-politics,FOCUS -- MIDEAST -- Iraq-US-Iran-conflict,WRAP BAGHDAD Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group says it holds the US responsible for a string of mysterious blasts in recent weeks at its bases, renewing fears of a possible proxy war.

750 words by Ali Choukier by 1930 GMT. File picture Syria-conflict-Turkey,WRAP BEIRUT Syrian regime forces take full control of the key northwestern town of Khan Sheikhun, surrounding rebel-supporting Turkish forces at a nearby observation post, a war monitor said.

Sudan-unrest-politics,WRAP KHARTOUM Sudan took further steps in its transition towards civilian rule Wednesday with the swearing in of a new sovereign council and the arrival of its newly-designated prime minister.

-- AFRICA -- Uganda-Rwanda-politics-diplomacy-agreement,WRAP LUANDA The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda sign a deal aimed at easing months of tensions after the former allies exchanged mutual accusations of spying, political assassinations and meddling.

500 words moved SAfrica-history-apartheid-flag-constitution,WRAP JOHANNESBURG In a landmark ruling, a Johannesburg court bars the unjustified display of South Africa's apartheid-era national flag, saying such gestures amounted to "hate speech" and "harassment".

600 words moved by Michelle Gumede -- ENVIRONMENT/CONSERVATION -- Brazil-environment-Amazon,WRAP SALVADOR, Brazil Wildfires in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil ignite a firestorm on social media, with President Jair Bolsonaro suggesting green groups started the blazes.

600 words 2100 GMT by Johannes Myburgh. Picture. Video Also moved: Brazil-forest-Amazon-environment,FACTS Environment-conservation-animal-pets-internet,FOCUS GENEVA Social media users are fuelling a burgeoning appetite for acquiring wild otters and other endangered animals as pets, conservationists say, warning the trend could push species towards extinction.

800 words moved by Nina Larson. Picture. Video Environment-EU-elephants-ivory-conservation,FOCUS PARIS Amid growing calls for an outright ban, the European Union is coming under increasing pressure to help protect African elephants by ending the trade of ivory within its borders.

