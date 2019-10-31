AFP 1900 GMT News Advisory

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Duty Editor: Emma Charlton Tel: +1 202 414 0543 -- TOP STORIES -- + Unpredictable election battle begins over Brexit + Crisis-wracked Chile scraps APEC, climate summits + California firefighters battle fast-moving new blaze + Iraq premier's future on line as protest toll rises + Facebook targets Russian disinformation in Africa Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-vote,WRAP LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson locks horns with his rivals in a fiery launch to an unpredictable early general election aimed at breaking Britain's protracted Brexit deadlock.

700 words moved by Dmitry Zaks. Picture. Video Also moved: Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-vote-tactical,FOCUS Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-vote-economy,FOCUS Chile-economy-protests-COP25-APEC,WRAP SANTIAGO Chile pulls out of hosting two major international summits as it struggles to restore order after more than ten days of civil unrest that have left at least 20 dead.

650 words 2000 GMT by Paulina Abramovich. Picture. Video US-California-fires,WRAP LOS ANGELES Firefighters in California race to save the Ronald Reagan Presidential library from a fast-moving blaze that also threatens thousands of homes, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings are issued for much of the Los Angeles region.

700 words 2000 GMT by Jocelyne Zablit. Picture. Video. Graphic Iraq-politics-protests,WRAP BAGHDAD Talks are underway on the ouster of Iraq's embattled premier, as a rights commision says the latest week of anti-government demonstrations left at least 100 dead and 5,000 injured.

800 words 2030 GMT. Picture. Video. Graphic US-IT-disinformation-Facebook-Russia-Africa,WRAP WASHINGTON Facebook said takes down accounts linked to a Russian ally of President Vladimir Putin seeking to spread disinformation on the social network in eight African countries.

650 words 1930 GMT by Rob Lever -- AMERICAS -- US-politics-Congress-Trump-impeachment,WRAP WASHINGTON More witnesses give damaging testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as Democrats gear up for a full House vote Thursday that will formalize the next stages of the process against stiff Republican resistance.

600 words 2100 GMT by Paul Handley. Picture US-Armenia-Turkey-politics-Congress-genocide,WRAP WASHINGTON Armenians rejoice but Turkey is furious after the US House of Representatives passes a historic resolution recognizing mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

700 words moved by Michael Mathes. Picture. Video Also moved: Turkey-Armenia-politics-genocide,FACTS -- EUROPE -- Britain-fire-Grenfell-inquiry,WRAP LONDON Britain's main firefighters union hits back at a critical official report into a London high-rise blaze that killed 72 people, echoing calls from families of the victims for more focus on shoddy building regulations.

730 words moved by Joe Jackson. Picture. Video Belgium-espionage-university-China-EU BRUSSELS Belgium has denied a Chinese academic a visa and banned him from the EU's passport-free travel area for eight years after identifying him as a potential threat to national security, sources close to the probe tell AFP.

370 words moved -- middle EAST -- Lebanon-politics,WRAP BEIRUT The resignation of Lebanon's government under pressure from the street eases a two-week-old nationwide lockdown, but protesters vow they will keep pushing for deeper change.

750 words moved by Anwar Amro and Alice Hackman. Video. Picture Also moved: Lebanon-politics-government,Q&A Saudi-politics-investment-delegates,QUOTES RIYADH The third annual Saudi investment conference in Riyadh has drawn an all-star cast one year after the gruesome death of Jamal Khashoggi sparked a boycott of last year's event -- here is a pick of quotes from the event.

800 words 1930 GMT. Picture. Video Also moved: Saudi-politics-investment,SCENE Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds-Russia-patrols,2ndlead ANKARA Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will start in Syria on Friday, Turkey's president says, after the Kremlin said Syrian Kurdish fighters had withdrawn under a deal between Ankara and Moscow.

400 words moved -- AFRICA -- Cameroon-landslide,WRAP YAOUNDE Cameroon rescue workers resume a grim search for victims after torrential rains triggered a mudslide that swept homes off a hillside, killing dozens of people including children.

450 words moved by Reinnier Kaze. Picture. Graphic Niger-conflict,WRAP NIAMEY Gunmen launch a deadly predawn raid on a military base in southeastern Niger's Diffa region, which has been a target of Boko Haram jihadists, local sources say.

450 words moved -- ASIA -- Pakistan-politics-Khan,BACKGROUND ISLAMABAD Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the first major challenge to his leadership this week as a grey-bearded, orange-turbaned rival he calls "Maulana Diesel" marches to Islamabad with thousands of Islamists hoping to bring down the government.

700 words moved by David Stout. Picture China-politics-social BEIJING From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China's Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the "moral quality" of its citizens.

500 words moved -- business AND ECONOMY -- US-aviation-executive-politics-Boeing,WRAP WASHINGTON Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg faces another round of tough questions on Capitol Hill, with US lawmakers calling out the aerospace giant for not holding top leaders accountable after two deadly crashes.

550 words 2000 GMT by Luc Olinga and John Biers Italy-US-auto-manufacturing-merger,WRAP MILAN Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, announce they are in merger talks that could propel them into the top ranks as the world's fourth largest automaker.

700 words 1930 GMT by Celine Cornu with Alexandria Sage in Rome Denmark-Russia-economy-gas-energy,WRAP COPENHAGEN Denmark grants Russia's Nord Stream 2 project a permit to build a section of the natural gas pipeline on the Danish continental shelf in the Baltic Sea, clearing the last hurdle for a venture critics fear will increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

500 words moved by Camille Bas-Wohlert with Johannes Ledel in Stockholm -- sports -- Cricket-BAN-Shakib,lead DHAKA Hundreds of supporters of Bangladesh's cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan protest after he was banned for two years by the sport's governing body for not declaring attempts to bribe him.

550 words moved. Picture. Video -- ENTERTAINMENT -- Entertainment-US-television-GOT,WRAP LOS ANGELES A prequel to "Game of Thrones" set 300 years before the fantasy epic which became a global tv phenomenon has been ordered, WarnerMedia announces, as it sets out launch details for its new HBO Max streaming service.

700 words moved by Andrew Marszal afp