UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFP Features And Focus Advisory

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

AFP Features and Focus Advisory

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Features Editors: Paris: Gina Doggett +33 1 4041 4636 Hong Kong: Liz Thomas +852 2829 6211 Twitter: @AFPfeature We are offering the following feautures: + Desperate for the next fix -- heroin-based 'nyaope' grips S. Africa + Guardian angels hit Montreal's clubs to tackle sexual harassment SAfrica-drugs-crime-addiction,FEATURE SOWETO, South Africa High on nyaope, a street drug whose main ingredient is heroin, a scrawny young man is determined to make 30 rand ($2) helping people carry their shopping bags within the next two hours before withdrawal symptoms start to creep in.

750 words by Michelle Gumede, Louise Pillais. Pictures by Wikus De Wet. Video by Antoine Demaison Lifestyle-Canada-leisure-abuse-social,FEATURE MONTREALAmid the flashing lights and heavy heat of Montreal's Datcha night club, a drunken man weaves his way through the crowd, grabbing women at the hips as he goes. Calmly, Eliane Thivierge has a chat with him about consent.

800 words by Louis Baudoin. Pictures by Louis Baudoin. Video by Julien Besset

Related Topics

Africa Twitter Young Paris Hong Kong Man South Africa Women

Recent Stories

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

1 minute ago

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it base ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

31 minutes ago

RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

31 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate colla ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Dubai Government Excellence Program ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.