AFP Features and Focus Advisory

Desperate for the next fix -- heroin-based 'nyaope' grips S. Africa + Guardian angels hit Montreal's clubs to tackle sexual harassment SAfrica-drugs-crime-addiction,FEATURE SOWETO, South Africa High on nyaope, a street drug whose main ingredient is heroin, a scrawny young man is determined to make 30 rand ($2) helping people carry their shopping bags within the next two hours before withdrawal symptoms start to creep in.

750 words by Michelle Gumede, Louise Pillais. Pictures by Wikus De Wet. Video by Antoine Demaison Lifestyle-Canada-leisure-abuse-social,FEATURE MONTREALAmid the flashing lights and heavy heat of Montreal's Datcha night club, a drunken man weaves his way through the crowd, grabbing women at the hips as he goes. Calmly, Eliane Thivierge has a chat with him about consent.

800 words by Louis Baudoin. Pictures by Louis Baudoin. Video by Julien Besset