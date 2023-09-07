AFP Rugby World Cup advisory

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rugby World Cup kicks off in France on Friday when the host nation take on three-time champions New Zealand at the Stade de France.

AFP Sport will offer extensive coverage of the tournament which culminates in the final in Paris on October 28.

PARIS Dynamic scrum-half Antoine Dupont will lead France into a home Rugby World Cup with hopes high that he can orchestrate a first Northern Hemisphere victory in 20 years in the sport's quadrennial showpiece.

PARIS The Rugby World Cup gets underway on Friday when France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in what could be a dress rehearsal for the final back at the same arena on October 28.

PARIS New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett believes the Rugby World Cup will be a "fantastic" event which he hopes will start with a revenge victory over hosts France in Friday's opening game.

PARIS Minnows Romania can return to the days when they were a match for top-tier rugby teams like France if the government invests in the sport, 'The Oaks' consultant Vern Cotter tells AFP.

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France France head coach Fabien Galthie says it is "an honour" for the host nation to play New Zealand in the World Cup's opening match as he Names a team including Yoram Moefana in place of the injured Jonathan Danty.

TOULON Electric winger Cheslin Kolbe is one of four run-on changes as South Africa name their team to launch their World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

Irish rugby legend Paul O'Connell hopes his memories of this World Cup will be happier than his final one as a player in 2015 when Ireland once again failed to get past the quarter-finals.

LE TOUQUET Dan Cole says that Argentina's scrum could still cause England problems in their Rugby World Cup opener even if the Pumas' pack is not the force of old.

PARIS Fiji fly-half Caleb Muntz, who scored 15 points in the historic Test win over England last month, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury, coach Simon Raiwalui says.

PARIS Wallaby centre Samu Kerevi has been passed fit and is available for Australia's first game in the Rugby World Cup against Georgia, the team's scrum coach Neil Hatley says.

PARISA "fearless" France are among the Rugby World Cup favourites, former New Zealand star Sonny Bill Williams says ahead of the two teams' heavyweight clash in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.

