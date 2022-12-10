AFP Special Advisory: 2022 World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :AFP has moved the following stories after the first two quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar: Fbl-WC-2022,WRAP DOHA Brazil crash out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia while Argentina survive a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.

700 words moved by Martyn Wood. Picture. Video. Graphic Fbl-WC-2022-CRO-BRA,lead DOHA Croatia stun favourites Brazil to reach the World Cup semi-finals, winning 4-2 on penalties after a nailbiting last-eight tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

700 words moved by Andy Scott. Picture. Video Fbl-WC-2022-BRA-Neymar,FOCUS DOHA Yet another World Cup ends in tears for Neymar, with football's most expensive player hinting he may not pull on the Brazil shirt again following a painful defeat to Croatia.

650 words by Andy Scott. Picture. Video Fbl-WC-2022-BRA-CRO-Richarlison,SCENE NOVA VENECIA, Brazil Like millions of Brazilian families, Richarlison's loved ones were inconsolable after the team's exit from the World Cup, but fiercely proud to have witnessed the center forward shine in Qatar.

500 words moved by Douglas Magno. Picture. Video Fbl-WC-2022-NED-ARG DOHA Argentina set up a semi-final showdown with Croatia after beating the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 extra-time draw in a World Cup quarter-final classic.

650 words moved by Simon Evans. Picture Fbl-WC-2022-NED-ARD-Martinez,FOCUS DOHA Emiliano Martinez came to the rescue for Argentina on a remarkable night of drama by saving two Netherlands penalties in the shootout to send his country through to the World Cup semi-finals.

550 words moved by Martyn Wood. Picture Fbl-WC-2022-ENG-FRA-Southgate-Kane DOHA England captain Harry Kane says his team have "more belief" ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against France than they did four years ago during their run to the last four.

350 words moved. Picture. Video Fbl-WC-2022-ENG-FRA-Deschamps DOHAFrance coach Didier Deschamps is confident Kylian Mbappe can still make the difference in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with England even if the opposition focus on stopping the superstar forward.

500 words moved. Picture