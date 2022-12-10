UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Agenda For Saturday, December 10

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 11:20 AM

AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, December 10

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Saturday, December 10 (all times GMT): + World Cup quarter-final: England v France + World Cup quarter-final: Morocco v Portugal + Windies face huge Australian total in 2nd Test + Pakistan seek lead against England in 2nd Test + Opening weekend of European Champions Cup rugby FOOTBALL -- World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar: Portugal v Morocco (1500). Coverage by Rik Sharma and Jed Court; France v England (1900) Coverage by Rob Woollard, John Weaver and Andy Scott. Picture. Video. Graphic.

-- See World Cup Special Advisory (Master slug: FBL-WC-2022) -- English Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Preston (1200), Rotherham v Bristol City (1230), Reading v Coventry (1400), Blackpool v Birmingham, Middlesbrough v Luton, Millwall v Wigan, Sheffield United v Huddersfield, Stoke v Cardiff, Swansea v Norwich (FBL-ENG) cricket -- West Indies start the third day of the second Test in Adelaide on 102-4, still 409 runs behind Australia. (0400) Coverage by Martin Parry. Picture. (CRICKET-AUS-WIS) -- Pakistan are 107-2, trailing England by 174 runs at the start of the second day of the second Test in Multan (0500) Coverage by Shahid Hashmi. Picture (CRICKET-PAK-ENG) -- Bangladesh v India at Mirpur, 3rd ODI (0700) Picture (CRICKET-BAN-IND) RUGBY UNION -- Opening weekend of the European Champions Cup: Pool A - Racing 92 v Leinster (1300), Sharks v Harlequins (1300), Gloucester v Bordeaux Begles (1515), Bulls v Lyon (1730), Castres v Exeter (2000); Pool B - Clermont v Stormers (1515), La Rochelle v Northampton (1730) (RUGBYU-EUR-CHAMPIONS) -- Opening weekend of the European Challenge Cup: Pool A - Bath v Glasgow Warriors (1300), Cardiff v Brive (1730), Connacht v Newcastle (1730), Zebre v Toulon (200); Pool B - Lions v Dragons (1045), Pau v Cheetahs (1300)(RUGBYU-EUR-CHALLENGE) -- Second day of the Cape Town Sevens (RUGBYU-SEVENS-RSA) ALPINE SKIING -- Men's World Cup giant slalom at Val d'Isere, France.

Picture (0830 and 1130) (SKI-WORLD-MEN-FRA) -- Women's World Cup giant slalom at Sestriere, Italy (0930 and 1230) (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-ITA) GOLF -- EPGA at Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa (GOLF-EPGA-RSA) -- USPGA at QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida (GOLF-USPGA) -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth play in The Match, a 12-hole made-for-television event in Tampa (GOLF-USPGA-WOODS-MATCH).

FIGURE SKATING -- Grand Prix Final at Turin, Italy, with men's free skating (1230), ice dancing free dance (1840, women's free skating (2000) Picture (FSKATE-ITA) BASKETBALL -- NBA: San Antonio at Miami (2200), Brooklyn at Indiana (0000 Sunday), Los Angeles Clippers at Washington (0000 Sunday), Oklahoma City at Cleveland (0030 Sunday), Dallas at Chicago (0100 Sunday), Boston at Golden State (0130 Sunday), Utah at Denver (0200 Sunday) Minnesota at Portland (0300 Sunday) (BASKET-NBA) BADMINTON-- World Tour Finals in Bangkok (BADMINTON-THA)

